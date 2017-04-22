Ferrell-Pollis wed

PIKEVILLE, Ky. – Mr. Tommy Dean Gregory Ferrell and Miss Kendra Danielle Pollis were married on Monday, March 13, 2017.

The bride, 24, has taken her husband’s last name in lieu of her maiden name. Since last year, she has been a part of the food and nutritional services team at Pikeville Medical Center. She informally aides the groom’s consulting and advocacy work, and she plans to take on the role of her husband’s business partner when they relaunch mid-2017.

She is the daughter of Mrs. Donetta Smith née Baisden of Louisa, and Mr. Joseph N. Pollis of Salyersville. She is also the stepdaughter of Mrs. Smith’s husband, Mr. Joseph Thomas Smith, and Mr. Pollis’s wife, Mrs. Charlene Pollis née Holiday.

The groom, 23, has worked in political and nonprofit public relations, media, public opinion, and strategy since he enrolled at Marshall University in Huntington, where he has pursued the B.A. degree in political science as an aspiring lawyer. He has also held positions on political campaign teams for nonpartisan and Democratic organizations, including the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in 2014.

He was raised by the late Mrs. Matilda Ferrell née Ooten and the late Mr. Tommy Ferrell Jr. of Delbarton; they were the groom’s grandparents and the parents of his father, Mr. Tommy Dean Ferrell of Delbarton.

The bride is the mother of Mr. Damian Edward Pollis. The groom intends to adopt Damian, 3, later this year, when Damian will take the groom’s last name in lieu of the bride’s maiden name.

The couple met in the winter of 2016 through a mutual friend, Miss Paige Alexandria York of Ragland, that each had been friends with for several years. Their initial contact was professional, but they soon abandoned that to ethically pursue a relationship. They quickly grew close and comfortable to each other, and their decision to marry came a few months later.

They wanted to be married in a courthouse, and they chose the Pike District Court Division 1 courtroom in the Pike County Judicial Center. The bride and groom admire the building’s stately and august character, and being wed there symbolized the couple’s forward look toward the groom’s future litigation career. The Honorable Darrel H. Mullins, Pike chief district judge, officiated from the well of the courtroom. The couple is grateful for Judge Mullins’s gracious participation and for the assistance of Judge Mullins’s chambers in arranging the solemnization ceremony.

Instead of holding a traditional wedding for the marriage solemnization, the couple plans to hold a ceremony and banquet to celebrate their marriage with family and friends in summer 2017, coinciding with their business relaunch.