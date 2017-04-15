Janet’s Applachian Recipes

By Janet Crow

Guest Columnist

Last week my husband and I went camping near the New River Gorge and I made this broccoli for us, very tasty and very easy. I roasted the garlic ahead of time and just kept it in the fridge. It’s a great side dish that goes great with any meal.

My husband would not even consider eating broccoli when we married many many years ago, but over time I have introduced him to the many wonderful ways that broccoli can be prepared and he now could eat it, no matter how I cook it, with just about every meal.

Saute’d Broccoli with Roasted Garlic:

1 med. head broccoli, florets removed

2 T. butter

3 large cloves roasted garlic (recipe for roasting below)

2 T. grated parmesan cheese

salt and pepper to taste

To roast the garlic: Cut the top of a head of garlic, place on a piece of tinfoil. Drizzle with a little olive oil and pinch of salt. Wrap up and place in a 425 degree oven for 20 minutes. Refrigerate and use as needed.

Wash the florets and place in a pot of boiling water. Boil for 6 minutes, drain well. Heat the butter in a skillet over medium high heat. Squeeze in the roasted garlic and stir to combine, once fragrant add the broccoli and saute for 4 minutes, stirring to coat. Stir in the parmesan cheese, salt and pepper. Remove from heat. Serve with additional parmesan if desired.