ARH honors May as 2016 CARES Award winner

Press Release

LEXINGTON, Ky. –Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) recently honored 12 employees from across its Kentucky and West Virginia system in Lexington.

Employee representatives from each ARH community who had been named as their respective hospital’s Annual CARES Winner were recognized during the system’s Board of Trustees meeting.

Jessica May, who has 10 years of service with ARH and is a respiratory therapy technician, was honored because of her proven dedication and commitment to exceeding the ARH CARES Standards (Communication, Attentive, Respectful, Environment and Special) at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center.

Registered Nurse Heather Marcum shared why May is deserving of the award: “We had a pediatric patient in the hospital for around 5 days. The patient had colored and watched TV so much that he was tired of it. When going to check on the patient, I found Jessica in the floor playing board games with the patient, who was happy getting Jessica’s attention. She made his day and he told the staff that night all about it. She went the extra mile and should be recognized.”

Clinical Nurse Manager Valorie Patrick, RN, added: “It’s the little things that matter to our patients and make the biggest differences in their lives while they are healing.”

Tug Valley ARH Community CEO Tim Hatfield stated: “I am very proud to have Jessica represent Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center as our annual CARES Award winner. Given our COPD market, Jessica stays busy day in and day out. She is very dedicated and hard-working and always shares a smile as she goes from room to room providing quality respiratory care treatments to our patients. Jessica spends extra time with the patient and patient’s family members asking if they have any questions. Thank you, Jessica from your ARH Tug Valley Team for making a difference daily in patient care.”

During the award ceremony, CARES winners received a plaque in recognition of their achievement. “These employees have been recognized as going above and beyond to care for our patients, the communities we serve and their coworkers,” ARH President and CEO Joe Grossman said. “We are very proud of each of our CARES winners and sincerely appreciate their dedication to a health system that means so much to our communities.”

ARH is a not-for-profit health system operating 11 hospitals in Barbourville, Hazard, Harlan, Hyden, McDowell, Middlesboro, West Liberty, Whitesburg and South Williamson, Ky. and Beckley and Hinton, Wv., as well as multi-specialty physician practices, home health agencies, home medical equipment stores and retail pharmacies. ARH employs nearly 5,000 people with an annual payroll and benefits of $297 million generated into our local economies. ARH also has a network of more than 600 active and courtesy medical staff members. ARH is the largest provider of care and single largest employer in southeastern Kentucky and the third largest private employer in southern West Virginia, and is consistently recognized for its medical excellence.