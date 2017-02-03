Solus Christus: Light of the World

By Rev. Jarrod Belcher

Guest Columnist

We find the background of the second of Jesus’ “I Am” statements in chapter 7 of John’s Gospel. It is the time of the Feast of Booths which had the Jews remembering when their ancestors were in the wilderness for forty years living in tents. In remembrance the people would construct tents of their own and dwell in them during the celebration. They would also remember how God led their ancestors in the wilderness during that time by a Pillar of Fire during the night. From what we know about this celebration in Jesus’ time there were four large candelabras standing in the city with large bowls of oil in them. In the evening the oil would be lit and the whole city would shine as if it were daylight.

In the 21st century we are not used to the complete darkness that the people of the first century would have encountered on a regular basis during the night. We have all kinds of lights even in smaller towns that keep us from getting used to total darkness. Now and then when the electricity goes off in the night we become aware of just how consuming full darkness is as we fumble for a flashlight. So for this one celebration of the year for Israel it was a striking illustration of God’s promise to lead his people through the darkness of the world.

It was against this backdrop of deep darkness being turned to light that Jesus exclaimed in chapter 8:12, “I AM the Light of the World!” And indeed the world is in spiritual darkness apart from him. We are without hope unless the light of Christ shines in on our life. Jesus illustrated this truth with great clarity when he healed the man born blind in chapter 9. Who is able to heal such a man? The one who is able can do something even far greater. He can take those born spiritually blind and give them spiritual sight. Such sight is not gained through a study of the other religions, or in following a spiritual guru, or through our own efforts to please God. This sight is granted as a grace of the Lord Jesus alone.